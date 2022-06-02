Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo Break Up More Than a Year After Engagement

It seems there has been a shake-up in Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo's relationship.
Shortly after a People report surfaced that the Shake It Up alum and her fiancé have ended their one-year engagement, Benjamin seemingly confirmed the news with a statement of his own. In an Instagram post on June 2, the Italian singer reflected on meeting "the most beautiful human being" three years ago and shared that it's been a "humbling experience to grow with her on my side."
"Only God know how many hearts I've broken and how many people I've hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should do better, and of that I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes - but I know now it was all part of a bigger plan that guided to where I am today," he wrote. "I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all."
Explaining that to "fall in love is the most beautiful gift we can experience in life," Benjamin continued, "Relationships are born and die, just like people, it's the natural cycle of life and I fully accept it."
He added, "It was meant to be and it was beautiful. I only wish the best for this persona and I will always be there for her."
Bella, 24, got engaged to Benjamin, 28, in March 2021 when the Italian singer popped the question with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring. At the time, the couple shared the happy news on social media alongside a video of Bella's candid reaction to the proposal.
"Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Benjamin said in the footage, prompting Bella to reply in agreement, "Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss."
The Famous In Love actress later celebrated their relationship milestone by buying Benjamin his own engagement ring. The jewelry piece featured diamonds studded on an interlocking T-shaped gold band, which Benjamin showed off in a now-deleted Instagram post.
He captioned a photo of Bella kissing his left hand with the bling on his finger, "She got me an engagement ring."
Bella was first linked to Benjamin in 2019 after ending her open relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau and singer Mod Sun. The two went Instagram official in June of that year, when the former Disney Channel star shared two pictures of herself packing PDA with the musician while on a boat together.
She captioned the images alongside an emoji of a blue heart, "I'm very happy w you."
Since then, the two co-starred in the 2021 romance movie Time Is Up. While promoting the film together, Benjamin said he and Bella "fell even more in love" on set.
"We came out on the other side and we were stronger as a couple," he told TooFab. "It was a win-win on everything."
E! News reached out to Bella and Benjamin's reps for comment but did not heard back.