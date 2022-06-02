Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love Pop Culture, Fitness, Cooking, and More

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're not sure what to buy your dad for Father's Day, just think about his favorite interests. That's always a great place to start, right?. If your dad is a pop culture junkie, who loves Star Wars, The Office, and WWE, we found some great options he might enjoy.

If he needs a little help relaxing after a long day or a tough workout, there are some massage devices that might give him the stress relief he needs. If your dad enjoys a cold glass of whiskey and a cigar, he needs this whisky glass/cigar-holder combo. If your dad loves to cook, he will appreciate a reliable knife and sharpener. Or maybe your dad is super into his self-care ritual. If that's the case, there are some collagen-infused sheet masks that are calling his name.

We organized our favorite Father's Day Gift picks by interest to make shopping easier for you! Keep on reading to see: