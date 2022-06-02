Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love Pop Culture, Fitness, Cooking, and More

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're not sure what to buy your dad for Father's Day, just think about his favorite interests. That's always a great place to start, right?. If your dad is a pop culture junkie, who loves Star Wars, The Office, and WWE, we found some great options he might enjoy.
If he needs a little help relaxing after a long day or a tough workout, there are some massage devices that might give him the stress relief he needs. If your dad enjoys a cold glass of whiskey and a cigar, he needs this whisky glass/cigar-holder combo. If your dad loves to cook, he will appreciate a reliable knife and sharpener. Or maybe your dad is super into his self-care ritual. If that's the case, there are some collagen-infused sheet masks that are calling his name.
We organized our favorite Father's Day Gift picks by interest to make shopping easier for you! Keep on reading to see:
- Pop Culture Gifts for Dad
- Grooming Gifts for Dad
- Fashionable Gifts for Dad
- Relaxing Gifts for Dad
- Glassware Gifts for Dad
- Kitchen Gifts for Dad
- Family Bonding Gifts for Dad
Pop Culture Gifts for Dad
Uncanny Brands WWE Coffee Maker With 2 Mugs
This is perfect for the dads who love the WWE. It's a single cup coffee maker that comes with two mugs, one for you and one for dad.
Uncanny Brands The Office Single Cup Coffee Maker with World's Best Boss Mug- From Dunder Mifflin
If your dad loves watching The Office, bring his favorite TV show to his morning routine with this single-cup coffee maker and mug set.
Star Wars × Corkcicle Water Bottle
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Father's Day with this light saber-inspired water bottle.
Grooming Gifts for Dad
Gentlehomme Beard Balm
Maintaining a beard is no easy feat. Get dad this hydrating balm to soften mustaches and beard hair. It is also great to reduce that itchy feeling and it never feels sticky. This pomade is suitable for all hair types and you can use it in the morning or at night.
Gentlehomme Advanced Collagen Masks- Set of 5
Your dad may not buy a sheet mask for himself, but he will love to use these if you get them as a gift. The brand claims that this collagen mask is great for "vitality, firming, toning, and hydrating." Dad's skin will feel smooth and rejuvenated in just a few minutes with this sheet mask in his routine.
Fashionable Gifts for Dad
Perry Ellis Palm Tree Print Shirt
If you can't take dad on a trip for Father's Day, this tropical t-shirt will make him feel like he's on a vacation. This patterned shirt brings a fun, yet polished vibe to dad's wardrobe.
This cubavera short sleeve button-down shirt is a fashionable choice for day or night with a palm tree print that pops with miami-inspired style. The textured, lightweight fabric has a soft-drape so you'll feel as good as you look. Featuring a point collar, this men's pattern shirt sports a polished casual vibe.
Perry Ellis Print Swim Short
If your dad's summer wardrobe needs a refresh, Father's Day is the perfect time to get him some new swim shorts. These are comfortable, they have pockets, and they're fashionable enough that dad can wear them even when he's not swimming.
Perry Ellis Camp Collar Retro Panel Shirt
Give your dad a dose of nostalgia with this retro-inspired collared shirt.
Perry Ellis Linen-Blend Yarn Dye Stripe Guaybera Shirt
This lightweight, linen-blend shirt is an eye-catching casual look for a summer night.
Relaxing Gifts for Dads
Comrad Socks Knee-High Compression Socks – Colorblock
These are not your average socks. These compression socks increase circulation and help relieve pain and swelling, according to the brand. If dad could use a break, these socks are a great start.
Hyperice Hypervolt GO
This portable massage gun has surprising power without being noisy. There are three speeds of rapid percussion to choose from. This massage is super lightweight and it's TSA-approved.
What's Included:
- Hypervolt GO
- 18 V charger
- Additional plug adapters (3)
- Head attachments: Flat, Bullet
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini
If you want a massage device that's even more portable and lightweight, check out the Hyperice Hypersphere Mini. It has three speeds, it's compact, and it's easy to charge. What more could dad want?
Glassware Gifts for Dad
Corkcicle Cigar Glass
This Cigar Glass is a smoke of genius. It's part rocks glass and part cigar rest. Now, dad can hold a drink and a cigar at the same time with ease.
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
This is an artful way to perfectly chill your favorite spirits. Freeze the glass and the ice forms a wedge shape on one side of the glass.
Kitchen Gifts for Dad
Black 3 Stage Kitchen Knife Scissor Blade Cutter Tool Sharpener Preparation
This is an essential to keep kitchen knives sharp and it's so easy to use. Simply place the blade in each of the slots and gently pull the knife through a few times for fast, effective sharpening.
Our Place Everyday Chef's Knife
And while you have cooking on the mind, get dad a new knife. This one is a do-it-all essential that's great for slicing, dicing, and mincing like a pro.
Family Bonding Gifts for Dad
Flowjo The Dad's Bucket List
This Bucket List set is a great way to bond with dad, whether you're making each other laugh or deepening your connection with a meaningful discussion. This set has 100 big and little adventures for dads to connect with the rest of the family.
