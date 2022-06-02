Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Reveals Nikki's Hatred of Nature

If life's a beach, Nikki Glaser does not want to play in the sand.
The comedian is headed to her family's river cabin on the Sunday, June 5 episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, but as she explains in this sneak peek clip, it's actually the last place she wants to be.
"The river cabin to me just represents being stuck," Nikki says. "A lot of my childhood was spent outdoors when I didn't want to be. My parents used to make us go camping and canoeing. There's been so many times, like, standing in a pueblo."
Even today, Nikki adds, "I just associate nature with being forced to do things I don't want to do."
But thankfully, she's not venturing out to the cabin alone. Instead, Nikki's bringing along her BFF Kerstin and roommate Andrew—which could get awkward, considering Nikki has dubbed the getaway residence as "the f--k cabin" because that's what she thinks her parents do there most of the time.
There's no telling whether Nikki's parents will be joining the trio, but one thing's for sure: They all have to have pee. And despite being a mere ten minutes away from the river cabin, Nikki decides to pull over so she and Kerstin can relieve themselves.
Andrew has other plans, though. Once Nikki and Kerstin make their way toward a ravine, he sneaks into the front seat of the car and promptly drives off, all while the girls scream expletives.
"I should've left you in St. Louis," Nikki tells Andrew. "I should just move out one day and call you and go, 'You got left bitch!'"
His response? "I wouldn't even be surprised."
Catch more of Nikki, Andrew and Kerstin on Sunday, June 5's all-new episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?.