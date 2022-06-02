The Cast of Abbott Elementary Teases Janine and Gregory's Romantic Future in Season 2

Heading into season two, Abbott Elementary fans have one question in mind: Will Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally get together?
The cast of the hit ABC comedy teased what's in store for the character's romantic future with E! News at Disney's recent upfront presentation.
"Oh, I don't know," said creator and star Brunson. Also a writer on the series, Brunson believes there are certain milestones the teachers need to reach before pursuing a relationship.
"They're two people who really need to grow. Janine needs to grow up, Gregory needs to grow down, so however long that takes, I think," she said. "I think we really wanna show the modern experience of these mid-20 people and what growth is really like on network television. We're excited to show that."
After gesturing to keep her lips shut, co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph told E! News, "I think you can tell from Gregory's eyes, love is somewhere lurking behind. Don't you think?"
As for Williams? The Everybody Hates Chris alum gave some more insight into the "budding romance" between Gregory and Janine.
"We're gonna find interesting ways to give it to you," he said. "It's not gonna be the way you expect, but there's some of that to look forward to."
Upgraded from a substitute to a full-time teacher for season two, Williams also believes that fans can be quick to make assumptions about the characters' future together.
"Who even knows if it works out?" he said. "They're growing as individuals. It's not clear if they'll grow together or apart, you'll have to see."
While the pair's romance is still up in the air for season two, Brunson teased some definite things to pop up in season two: The characters will travel outside of the titular school more in the new episodes.
"In the first season, I really wanted them to stay in the school so that our audience could fall in love with Abbott, fall in love with our workplace," she told E! News. "But next season, we'll be going outside just a little bit more, which I think is fun, you know, just to leave every now and then."
Don't panic by this pivot, as Ralph assured E! News, "If you liked season one, you are going to love season two."
She continued, "I would have to say that Quinta has had magic, touching on very serious subjects and making people laugh and say, 'Woah, let me think about that.' And that's been a secret ingredient of ours. So, expect more."
