The Cast of Abbott Elementary Teases Janine and Gregory's Romantic Future in Season 2

Watch : Abbott Elementary Cast Tease EXCITING Season 2

Heading into season two, Abbott Elementary fans have one question in mind: Will Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally get together?

The cast of the hit ABC comedy teased what's in store for the character's romantic future with E! News at Disney's recent upfront presentation.

"Oh, I don't know," said creator and star Brunson. Also a writer on the series, Brunson believes there are certain milestones the teachers need to reach before pursuing a relationship.

"They're two people who really need to grow. Janine needs to grow up, Gregory needs to grow down, so however long that takes, I think," she said. "I think we really wanna show the modern experience of these mid-20 people and what growth is really like on network television. We're excited to show that."

After gesturing to keep her lips shut, co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph told E! News, "I think you can tell from Gregory's eyes, love is somewhere lurking behind. Don't you think?"