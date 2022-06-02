Anitta Shares Her Honest Reaction to Her "Very Accurate" Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Unveiling

The "Girl from Rio" is now officially living in New York City—well, a wax version of her is, at least!
On June 2, Brazilian superstar Anitta attended the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Times Square. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the "Faking Love" singer marveled over the incredible attention to detail that went into her wax counterpart and revealed the special meaning behind its eye-catching outfit.
Sharing her initial reaction, Anitta told E!: "The tan line was the first thing I saw!" The figure sports a faint bikini tan line around its hips that can be seen just above its jeans.
The 29-year-old explained that it was her first time meeting her wax twin. "I only saw the videos they posted…the making of. And I saw the picture when it was ready. But that's it," Anitta said. "I didn't see how they did it."
Consider her very pleased with the final product, especially when it comes to "my eyes, my brow, everything." She added, "I think my eyes are very accurate."
To help her celebrate the unveiling, Anitta brought her "biggest supporter" with her to the event: her mom. She hilariously revealed that her mom instantly saw a similarity between the IRL and Wax Anittas. "My mom made me so she is saying it's the same," Anitta joked. "It's very historic."
The musician also noted that it wasn't just an extra special moment for her, but for her mom as well. "Every time I have a big moment in my career, she wants to be part of it," Anitta said. "So when I told her, ‘Mom, next week is going to be my wax figure.' She said, ‘I want to go see that.' So I said, ‘Let's go.' She's super happy to be here. She's amazed. She can't believe it."
Anitta also added her own personal touch to the figure through its fashion choices. Keen-eyed fans of the global superstar will notice that the outfit pays tribute to two of her most iconic looks.
"This shirt here is the shirt I wore in my music video for ‘Girl From Rio,'" the artist explained, referencing her iconic 2022 hit. "[The song] is a version of the song ‘Girl From Ipanema.' So, for Brazil, it's a very iconic song and I made a new version…to bring that to this moment."
The bottom half of the ensemble—consisting of a glittery, bejeweled G-string, heavily ripped jeans and pointy denim boots—is part of the outfit she wore when she headlined her first big festival. "I managed to make this big festival, to put funk on it," she said. "So this was the outfit I wore on that night. That's why I mixed both of them."
Anitta stressed that she donated everything to Madame Tussauds except her actual jewelry. "I just didn't give this to them because it's real jewelry!" she teased, referencing the diamond necklace worn by the wax figure. "I was like, it's kind of expensive! But I gave them the rest."