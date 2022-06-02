MTV's Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dom Fenison

Here's some ridiculously good news to share.
Chanel West Coast exclusively confirmed to E! News she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison.
"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," the Ridiculousness star told E! on June 2. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."
So far, in her first trimester, she's experienced nausea, noting that pregnancy is "not as glamorous as some people make it seem." But, the 33-year-old is receiving plenty of support from her model boyfriend.
"Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," she shared. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."
While Chanel joked that her pregnancy left her "in shock," the MTV star is already excited to see what her baby will be interested in once they arrive into the world.
"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she said. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
In fact, this new chapter in Chanel's life is already inspiring her to create fresh music that fans may not be used to hearing. While Chanel admitted that some of her followers are familiar with "turn up songs and the ratchet stuff," she could be slightly changing her tune.
"There's still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music," she explained. "I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it."
As Chanel prepares for a summer unlike any other, she's excited to dress her baby bump up for major events like the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, June 5. She's hoping to make more new songs after she releases a brand-new music video on June 2. And most importantly, Chanel is dreaming of a bright future for her first baby.
"I really hope that my child goes for their dreams and follows their heart and doesn't let any of the materialistic stuff get to them," she said. "I really want to raise a child that's down to earth and humble and just appreciates life to the fullest."
Ridiculousness airs Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV.