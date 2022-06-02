Maya Henry Seemingly Shades Ex Liam Payne With "Team Bryce" TikTok

Liam Payne may have sang "For You," but Maya Henry is making even more noise on the For You page.
10 days after speaking out about a photo of Liam and another woman, the model seemingly threw some shade at her ex-fiancé with a TikTok video supporting content creator Bryce Hall.
To catch you up: In a May 31 tweet, Bryce—who made his boxing match debut in June 2021 against YouTuber Austin McBroom—shared he was open to hopping in the ring with Liam, writing, "F--k it im down to fight Liam Payne." Though he didn't explain what prompted his comment, the tweet came after the One Direction alum said he was interested in getting into fighting during an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul.
Soon after Bryce's tweet, Maya made a video in which she lip-synced to a viral audio track of YouTuber Tana Mongeau. In the recording, taken last summer ahead of Bryce's boxing debut, Tana declared she was "Team Bryce" and was rooting for her friend to win.
"It's not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here," Tana said on the track. "Even the paparazzi Team Bryce—on god!"
Needless to say, Maya lip-syncing to Tana's words about Bryce raised eyebrows in the comments section, with many users rallying behind her. "THE SHADEE as u should queen," one commenter wrote, another added, "MAYA OMG THIS IS ICONIC."
Following the model's contribution to the For You page, Bryce shared her video to Twitter with the caption: "So does this mean we have to fight now? @LiamPayne."
Last month, E! News confirmed that Liam and Maya had split up for the second time in three years. The news of their breakup came after Maya asked social media users to "please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman" after a Liam fan account had tagged her in photos of the singer with someone else.
"This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it," she added. "Enough now."
@mayahenry
On goddd???????? original sound - breezy
Maya and Liam got engaged in 2020 after years of dating. However, Liam revealed in the following year that they had called off their engagement and went their separate ways. While the two were seemingly headed on different paths, they found themselves back on the same one direction when they rekindled their romance in July 2021.
A source recently told E! News that the 21-year-old was "blindsided by the split" with Liam.
"He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset," the insider shared. "They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."