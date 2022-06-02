Maya Henry Seemingly Shades Ex Liam Payne With "Team Bryce" TikTok

Watch : Why Liam Payne's Ex Fiancee Was "Blindsided" By Their Split

Liam Payne may have sang "For You," but Maya Henry is making even more noise on the For You page.

10 days after speaking out about a photo of Liam and another woman, the model seemingly threw some shade at her ex-fiancé with a TikTok video supporting content creator Bryce Hall.

To catch you up: In a May 31 tweet, Bryce—who made his boxing match debut in June 2021 against YouTuber Austin McBroom—shared he was open to hopping in the ring with Liam, writing, "F--k it im down to fight Liam Payne." Though he didn't explain what prompted his comment, the tweet came after the One Direction alum said he was interested in getting into fighting during an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

Soon after Bryce's tweet, Maya made a video in which she lip-synced to a viral audio track of YouTuber Tana Mongeau. In the recording, taken last summer ahead of Bryce's boxing debut, Tana declared she was "Team Bryce" and was rooting for her friend to win.

"It's not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here," Tana said on the track. "Even the paparazzi Team Bryce—on god!"