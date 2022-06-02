Plan Your Summer TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

No need for sunscreen when you're in the AC binge-watching your favorite shows! Check out the summer premiere dates here.

It's officially sunny and 75, so what does that mean for us? It's time to watch some TV!

If you're looking for a new show to binge in the AC after a nice long day of soaking up the sun, you're just in luck. We compiled a list of all the premiere dates for shows heading to our small screens this summer. So, whether you're a true crime junkie, or you live for the on-screen reality drama, we have just the right fit for you.

Starting off the summer with a splash, comes season three of Umbrella Academy, as well as season three of The CW's Wellington Paranormal on June 22. But wait, there's more. The Mike Minogue-led What We Do in the Shadows spinoff will kick off with not one, but two episodes. 

And June has a lot more in store for us. From the author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before comes Prime Video's Summer I Turned Pretty on June 17. Plus, Our favorite trio—a.k.a. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin—return for season two of Only Murders in the Building on June 22.

But that's not all! Revive your viewing party group chats because other exciting returns include fan favorites Big Brother and The Bachelorette. This season of The Bachelorette will feature two leading ladies—Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—on their journey to find love.

Next up on our watch-list is Discovery+ upcoming unscripted series, Conjuring Kesha. The series will follow Kesha as she explores the supernatural with help from her celebrity friends including Whitney Cummings and Betty Who.

Will we be counting down the days until its release? Well, We R Who We R.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Ready to see when your favorite shows premiere this summer? Keep reading!

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment
Coroner (The CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs.

Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on The CW.

 

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

CBS
All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Marvel Studios
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8. 

Peacock
Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

ABC
Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens. 

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

STARZ
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

TNT
Animal Kingdom (TNT) - June 19

The final season of Animal Kingdom will premiere in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Freeform/Jeff Petry
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) - June 21

Motherland: Fort Salem—starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams—returns June 21.

The CW
Wellington Paranormal (CW) - June 22

The third season of the What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premieres with not one, but two episodes on June 22.

FX
The Bear (FX on Hulu) - June 23

The Bear will live exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Prime Video
The One That Got Away (Prime Video) - June 24

Prime Video's new reality series The One That Got Away hits the streamer on June 24.

Apple TV+
Loot (Apple TV+) - June 24

The Maya Rudolph-led comedy will premiere this summer.

