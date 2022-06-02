Percy Jackson Adds Will & Grace, Big Mouth & The Wire Alums to Its Ensemble

Percy Jackson has enlisted the help of some TV veterans.
Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas and Glynn Turman have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, E! News can confirm.
Mullally, a two-time Emmy winner for her performance as Karen Walker on NBC's Will & Grace, will play Alecto (a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds). "Mrs. Dodds is Percy's strict, irascible math teacher who may act monstrous at times, because she is," according to the streamer. "She's one of the three Furies, known as Alecto, who loyally serves Hades, the god of the underworld."
We can't help but picture Alecto with a martini in her hands, but maybe that's just us.
Mantzoukas, who voices Jay on Netflix's Big Mouth and appeared as Rafi on FX's The League, will play Dionysus (a.k.a. Mr. D), who "runs Camp Half Blood, a camp for the demigods."
Turman, who played Mayor Clarence V. Royce on HBO's The Wire, has been cast as Chiron (a.k.a Mr. Brunner). "Disguised as Percy's Latin teacher Mr. Brunner," says Disney+, "Chiron is the famed centaur and trainer of heroes who provides Percy with moral guidance when needed."
We could all use an inspirational centaur in our lives.
Big Little Lies' Virginia Kull and Enlightened's Timm Sharp also joined the cast as Percy's mom Sally and Percy's stepfather Gabe, respectively.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy (Walker Scobell), "who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the series' description. "Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."
Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri have previously been announced to play Annabeth and Grover, respectively.
On June 2, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan revealed that production had begun on the series. He posted a photo of a director's chair on Instagram with the caption "Excuse me, is anyone sitting here?"
We hope he's ready to cozy up to some TV legends very soon.