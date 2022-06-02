How Girl Scouts Is Posthumously Honoring 10-Year-Old Student Killed in Uvalde Shooting

After 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was killed in the Uvalde school shooting May 24, the Girl Scouts posthumously honored her with the Bronze Cross.

The Girl Scouts is honoring one of their own.

On May 31, the youth organization announced that they had posthumously awarded 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza—who joined the group in December—with the Bronze Cross after she was one of 21 people who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

"The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout's own life," the Girl Scouts said in a statement on Twitter. "On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers. It was our honor as Amerie's council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Colors."

The organization added, "We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations."

Garza's grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, previously shared that her granddaughter was shot while trying to call 911 for help. She told The Daily Beast on May 25, "She died a hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates."

Garza was one of 19 students who were killed when a gunman, identified by police as 18-year-old Salvadore Ramos, entered the elementary school and opened fire. Two teachers—Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles—were also killed in the shooting. 

Arreola told The Daily Beast that her granddaughter was "super-outgoing" and "had a generous heart."

"She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand," she added. "She was very quick to be a teacher's pet. She had just gotten her award today for A-B Honor Roll. She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself."

