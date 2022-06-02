Kesha & Her Famous Friends Are Investigating the Supernatural in Conjuring Kesha First Look

Go inside Kesha's investigation into the strange and unusual by watching the first teaser for her discovery+ series, Conjuring Kesha.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 02, 2022 8:40 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesKesha
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We R Who We R, and that's supernatural enthusiasts who're excited for Kesha's spooky new series.

On June 2, discovery+ released the first look of Conjuring Kesha, a new show that follows the Grammy-nominated artist as she "expands her understanding of the universe, journeying deep into the heart of darkness, all while checking off her paranormal bucket list," according to the streamer.

"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," Kesha shared in a statement. "It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God. But it's the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality."

Per the chart-topper, the point of this series is to "catch actual proof of the unexplainable" and to be "the ultimate quest" for her questions surrounding the supernatural and paranormal.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

What makes the adventure even more exciting? Kesha's looped in some of her famous friends to participate, including comedian Whitney Cummings and musician Betty Who. In fact, The Bachelorette's Jojo Fletcher even joins Kesha as she hunts for Big Foot in the forests of California's Mount Shasta. Yes, you read that correctly.

discovery+

It's no secret that Kesha is fascinated by the paranormal. Case in point: In a 2012 interview, the singer claimed her song "Supernatural" was inspired by "experiences with the supernatural."

"There are so many weird topics on this record, from having sexy time with a ghost to getting hypnotized and going into past lives," she said at the time. "I just really wanted the theme of this record to be the magic of life."

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

For a peek at what's to come, watch the first Conjuring Kesha teaser above.

Conjuring Kesha premieres July 8 on discovery+.

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

4

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Royals at Queen's Jubilee

5
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Latest News

Plan Your Summer TV Schedules With This Guide to the Premiere Dates

See the Star-Studded Lineup for Celebrity Game Face Season 3

Percy Jackson Adds Will & Grace Alum to Ensemble Cast

How Girl Scouts Is Honoring Student Killed in Uvalde Shooting

Your First Look at Kesha's New Supernatural Series

J.J. Watt and Soccer Star Kealia Ohai Expecting First Baby Together

Exclusive

Wells Adams Spills New Details on Wedding to Fiancée Sarah Hyland