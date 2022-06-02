Kesha & Her Famous Friends Are Investigating the Supernatural in Conjuring Kesha First Look

We R Who We R, and that's supernatural enthusiasts who're excited for Kesha's spooky new series.
On June 2, discovery+ released the first look of Conjuring Kesha, a new show that follows the Grammy-nominated artist as she "expands her understanding of the universe, journeying deep into the heart of darkness, all while checking off her paranormal bucket list," according to the streamer.
"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," Kesha shared in a statement. "It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God. But it's the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality."
Per the chart-topper, the point of this series is to "catch actual proof of the unexplainable" and to be "the ultimate quest" for her questions surrounding the supernatural and paranormal.
What makes the adventure even more exciting? Kesha's looped in some of her famous friends to participate, including comedian Whitney Cummings and musician Betty Who. In fact, The Bachelorette's Jojo Fletcher even joins Kesha as she hunts for Big Foot in the forests of California's Mount Shasta. Yes, you read that correctly.
It's no secret that Kesha is fascinated by the paranormal. Case in point: In a 2012 interview, the singer claimed her song "Supernatural" was inspired by "experiences with the supernatural."
"There are so many weird topics on this record, from having sexy time with a ghost to getting hypnotized and going into past lives," she said at the time. "I just really wanted the theme of this record to be the magic of life."
For a peek at what's to come, watch the first Conjuring Kesha teaser above.
Conjuring Kesha premieres July 8 on discovery+.