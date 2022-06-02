J.J. Watt and Soccer Star Kealia Ohai Expecting First Baby Together

This baby news is a total touchdown and a major goal!
Arizona Cardinals player J.J. Watt and his wife, soccer star Kealia Ohai, are expecting their first child together, they announced on June 2. In a series of maternity photos shared on Instagram, Kealia showed off her baby bump in a figure-hugging brown dress as the football player stood beside her.
J.J. captioned the images, "could not be more excited."
Meanwhile, Kealia teased their baby on the way's due date, writing in a post of her own: "Oct 2022."
The happy news comes more than two years after the couple's destination wedding. In February 2020, J.J. and Kealia exchanged vows in front of friends and family—including United States Women's National Soccer Team star Crystal Dunn—during a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas.
And having children has always been on J.J.'s mind. Back in 2015, he told E! News that his five-year plan included settling down and expanding his family.
"I'll probably still be playing, and hopefully playing well," the defensive end mused. "Five years from now, I hope to have a wife, and maybe some kids, and trying to continue to play at the highest level possible, but also being a great husband, father, and just trying to be the best person I can be."
At the time, a then-single J.J. also described his dream girl as "sweet, caring, honest, humble" and "somebody that has good morals and values."
"I think that's the biggest thing, it's the type of person you are. That makes a girl more beautiful than anything, being a good person, and caring," he shared. "All that stuff is way more important to me than looks, but obviously you can have a beautiful girl on top of that."
In 2019, the football player popped the question to Kealia after more than three years of dating—and the rest was history.