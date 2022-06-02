Wells Adams Shares New Details About His Wedding to Fiancée Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams is hoping to be a groom very soon.
Chatting with E! News at Disney's recent upfront presentation, the Bachelor Nation mainstay revealed the new timeframe of his wedding to Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland.
"Hopefully this year, but COVID has postponed that a couple times. So, fingers crossed it's this year," said Wells. After getting engaged in July 2019, Sarah exclusively told E! News in November 2021 that they had decided to put wedding plans on pause because of the pandemic.
When asked if he and Sarah will tie the knot this summer, Wells replied, "Hopefully."
The couple used their quarantine wisely, as Wells said, "We've been full force into planning for three years, so everything's done. We just need to actually have it."
He recently shared adorable pics of himself and Sarah with his brand-new nephew, Avett Adams, on Instagram. And while the pair plan to build a family together in the future, Wells noted that he and Sarah are taking things one step at a time.
"Let's get married first," he joked, "and then we'll work on the baby aspect."
The two recently went long-distance while Sarah was in Germany filming Peacock's new Pitch Perfect spin-off series, Bumper in Berlin, with her former Modern Family love interest Adam Devine. Now Wells will be heading back to Mexico to film season eight of Bachelor in Paradise.
"Paradise is always fun. It's the show in the franchise that is the comedy, so I love that," he said. "I love making the relationships with the cast members. I'm a bartender, but I'm more of a therapist to all of them."
He continued, "We always get three or four really good love stories out of the thing, and it's really beautiful to see these people get engaged at the end. So, I'm excited for that."
In addition to Paradise, Wells joked that he "gained 25 pounds in two weeks" hosting Hulu's new pizza-cooking competition series Best In Dough, which premieres this fall.
"I did a video of Day 1 of me stepping on the scale and Day 10 of me stepping on the scale," he shared. "It wasn't 25 pounds, but it was a substantial amount of weight."
The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres this fall on ABC.