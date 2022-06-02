Wells Adams Shares New Details About His Wedding to Fiancée Sarah Hyland

Watch : Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams is hoping to be a groom very soon.

Chatting with E! News at Disney's recent upfront presentation, the Bachelor Nation mainstay revealed the new timeframe of his wedding to Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland.

"Hopefully this year, but COVID has postponed that a couple times. So, fingers crossed it's this year," said Wells. After getting engaged in July 2019, Sarah exclusively told E! News in November 2021 that they had decided to put wedding plans on pause because of the pandemic.

When asked if he and Sarah will tie the knot this summer, Wells replied, "Hopefully."

The couple used their quarantine wisely, as Wells said, "We've been full force into planning for three years, so everything's done. We just need to actually have it."

He recently shared adorable pics of himself and Sarah with his brand-new nephew, Avett Adams, on Instagram. And while the pair plan to build a family together in the future, Wells noted that he and Sarah are taking things one step at a time.