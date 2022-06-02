See How the Hosts of The Real Said Their Emotional Goodbye

After 1,360 episodes, The Real is signing off.
The daytime talk show—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais—says goodbye with a series finale on June 3. In April, it was announced that the show would end after its current eighth season.
While parting is such sweet sorrow, the ladies are choosing to use the occasion as cause for revelry and reflection, rather than sadness.
"We have made our mark," Adrienne said in a clip from the finale. "I was talking to my mom earlier this morning, she knows this is the farewell show and she was just telling me like, you guys really did break the mold of daytime television, and it's so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us."
The Real—which premiered in 2013 with Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton as additional hosts—broke barriers with a cast comprised exclusively of women of color. In 2018, the show won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.
While honoring the past, Loni also looked toward the future. She expressed hope that the legacy of the show would inspire new incarnations.
"We hope that our example, with what we've done, can continue," she said. "Don't let this end. Get another show like this together, with fabulous women, because we have a whole future of things that we still have to fight for like justice and equality. We can't be afraid to talk about this."
Over the course of its run, The Real never shied away from difficult conversations. In 2015, they sat down with Rachel Dolezal for an interview in which she admitted she was white. In 2016, the hosts traveled to The White House for a visit with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The series finale of The Real airs June 3. Check your local listings for details.