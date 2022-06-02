Get Ready for Summer With H&M’s New Bright & Sustainable Swimwear Collection Featuring Kehlani

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Planning on hitting the beach this summer? H&M just dropped a new sustainable swimwear collection that features bold and bright colors and patterns that are guaranteed to get you all the compliments. Even better, their summer campaign features singer-songwriter Kehlani, whose song "Tangerine" can be heard in the campaign film.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that "Tangerine" will be featured in H&M's summer swimwear campaign," Kehlani said in a press release. "I love it when fashion and music share a vibe. They help each other express style, emotion and personality. So for summer, I'm looking forward to wearing the bright colors from H&M's collection!"

The collection features versatile bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and more that are cute, flattering and can be worn in different ways. It was also made using recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled elastane, which aligns with the brand's goal of using only 100% sustainable and recycled materials by 2030.

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the new H&M swimwear collection. Check those out below.