How Orville Peck is Encouraging Fans to "Be Who They Are" on His Bronco Tour

Each night on Orville Peck's Bronco Tour, the show begins—as all country concerts should—with a "Yeehaw!" Then, band in tow, the masked singer sweeps onto the stage like a warm Delta breeze, bringing with him nearly two hours of rollicking hits, swoon-worthy ballads and a hearty dose of his trademark "glorious sadness."
Since hitting the music scene in 2017, Orville has kept his identity wrapped under the tight band (and often long-flowing, accompanying fringe) of a mask. While details of his nomadic lifestyle have seeped through over the years—he was raised in South Africa, trained in ballet and classical theater and cut his teeth performing on London's West End and at small saloons in Toronto—the real way to get to know the country star is beyond the physical: it's through his tales of rip-roaring adventure, earth-shattering loss and almost romances from his extensive travels.
In fact, back in March 2020, Orville and his band were "around a week" into a "massive, international tour" when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered their months-long plans and led the artist to a self-described "emotional and psychological reckoning." But, as the dust settled around him, Orville's second album, titled Bronco, came galloping out of the haze.
The 15-track record, released on April 8, allows an unflinching glimpse into the world of the mysterious lone ranger with a heart of gold. Filled with ruminations on loneliness ("City of Gold"), queer longing ("Kalahari Down") and the ever-present itch to hitch the next ride out of town ("Hexie Mountains"), Bronco's unabashedly vulnerable examination of Orville's innermost thoughts has made performing these songs on the road a "super cathartic" experience for the singer.
"I get choked up on stage a lot, which is something I never used to necessarily do very much," Orville exclusively told E! News. "It sounds really cheesy and maybe a little cringey, but I really force myself to be super present in the shows now and really remember what I'm singing about. What the lyrics mean to me and what they meant to me when I wrote them. And what they probably mean to someone else in the audience."
That openness has definitely struck a chord with audiences across the country, who are flocking in droves to see Orville perform "The Curse of the Blackened Eye" alongside older, fan favorites like "Queen of the Rodeo" and "Dead of Night." The singer noted that he and his band are currently "selling out the whole [Bronco] Tour" and that the venues they perform in are "growing every time."
"I'd grown up being so used to playing bars and dive bars and saloons and stuff like that—150 people clubs," he explained. "Cut to late October last year, we did two nights in Madison Square Garden with Harry Styles. We played Coachella this year and Stagecoach…now it feels right."
While it's "thrilling" to watch cowboy hat-wearing crowds grow, it's important for Orville to maintain a personal quality to the show no matter the size—especially when it comes to the more "intimate songs" on the setlist.
"There's a moment in ‘Kalahari Down' where it gets very quiet and it's just me," he said. "There's something so crazy feeling about that—just to be whispering some very vulnerable lyrics [with] an acoustic guitar like I would in my bedroom alone. Instead, it's in front of a sold-out show to 5,000 people in Denver."
As the tour rolls on, Orville has noticed a shift within himself too. "I talk a lot more in between songs—that's just something I never used to do," he said. "I like to talk about what the songs mean to me and get really vulnerable and just be accepting and gentle with myself."
"It makes me feel good onstage [and] I can tell it makes the audience feel good," he continued. "It's like a very compassionate exchange that happens with these songs in particular."
For an inside look into Orville Peck's Bronco Tour, keep scrolling. You can get more details on how to purchase tickets here.
