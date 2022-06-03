Why JoJo Siwa's "Fearless" Coming Out Journey Is Exactly What Kids Need to See

JoJo Siwa is living life loud and proud.
Back in January 2021, the YouTuber came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, a moment that garnered headlines and sparked conversations in families about love and sexuality. To this day, JoJo is proud about sharing her truth with the world.
"I was fearless, truthfully," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "When I came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm gay. This is what it is.' Then I realized how scared I should have been. But to me, I just was so okay because it was who I am. I couldn't think twice about it."
That honesty has quickly made JoJo a role model for many young people navigating their sexuality and identity. And with Pride Month upon us, the former Nickelodeon star is urging her fans and followers to be vocal allies for a community she is more than proud to be part of.
"The best thing is to look at somebody the way you would look at everyone and not judge," the 19-year-old, who is dating Kylie Prew, shared. "Two girls are holding hands, great. If somebody's transgender, great. If somebody is straight, great. If a man and a woman are getting married, great. It's all equal and no one is greater than the other."
This June, JoJo hopes to use her voice for the LGBTQ+ community in various ways such as hosting P&G and iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together."
The star-studded event will focus on the challenges and celebrations of "The Year in Pride" and feature special appearances from Dove Cameron, Lizzo, Anitta, Sam Smith, Katy Perry and Elton John.
According to JoJo, having stars publicly show they are allies provides a huge difference for many kids who may not feel like they belong.
"I think the world looks at celebrities and sees what the fashion trend is, what's cool…and they also look to celebrities to see what they should be doing, what they should be supporting," JoJo explained. "It sets the standard and sets the role that loving people is the right thing to do."
Today, she urges followers to learn more about LGBTQ+ causes through organizations like The Trevor Project and GLAAD. And while every person's journey is different, JoJo has a reminder that regardless of where you live or who you love, people are here to lift up and encourage.
"Your family and your inner circle might treat you badly because you're gay and they might not love you the way they used to when you were closeted," she said. "But know that not everybody in the world is like that."
She added, "Don't be scared of being gay because there's a lot of people that are and there's a lot of people that support you."
Can't Cancel Pride airs June 14 at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.