Queen Latifah Says Her Chemistry With Adam Sandler Was "Already There" For Netflix's Hustle

Queen Latifah might be Adam Sandler's biggest fan.
The Equalizer star gushed about working alongside the iconic funnyman with E! News' Daily Pop on the red carpet of their new Netflix movie Hustle, which premieres June 8.
"Don't we love Adam Sandler?" Queen Latifah told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "That's my man right there."
The pair's friendship lent itself to playing husband and wife in the new film, which follows Sandler as basketball scout Stanley Beren, who is working to get a talented player from Spain drafted into the NBA.
"The chemistry was already there to make this happen ‘cause I love him, he loves me, we're crazy about each other," she said. "That's my man, and I fight for my man."
Sandler can easily relate to his character's struggle to maintain a work/life balance, but there's one person that helps each of them overcome their worries.
"The character I played had some doubts on occasion," he said on the red carpet, "but he had a good wife, like I have a good wife [Jackie Sandler], who kind of helped him keep pushing."
Queen Latifah added, "You literally have to work at balance. I try to take off when I can and do normal things, like nothing. Oh yeah, and sleep. And then more nothing, and spend time with family, and then do nothing."
Along with starring, Sandler executive produced the film alongside basketball legend LeBron James. "I'm just glad I'm friends with LeBron," he said. "He's a good man and he helped immensely on the movie."
It's through his Hollywood connections that Sandler managed to throw his daughter, Sunny Sandler, 13, a star-studded bat mitzvah in May 2022, complete with performances from Halsey and Charlie Puth.
"She had a good night," Sandler told Daily Pop. "My other daughter [Sadie Sandler] had—Adam Levine was nice and came out. My daughters have had a good life."
Check out the full interview above.
Hustle premieres in select theaters and on Netflix June 8.