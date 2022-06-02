Queen Latifah Says Her Chemistry With Adam Sandler Was "Already There" For Netflix's Hustle

Watch : Queen Latifah Gets PERSONAL About Redefining Beauty

Queen Latifah might be Adam Sandler's biggest fan.

The Equalizer star gushed about working alongside the iconic funnyman with E! News' Daily Pop on the red carpet of their new Netflix movie Hustle, which premieres June 8.

"Don't we love Adam Sandler?" Queen Latifah told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "That's my man right there."

The pair's friendship lent itself to playing husband and wife in the new film, which follows Sandler as basketball scout Stanley Beren, who is working to get a talented player from Spain drafted into the NBA.

"The chemistry was already there to make this happen ‘cause I love him, he loves me, we're crazy about each other," she said. "That's my man, and I fight for my man."

Sandler can easily relate to his character's struggle to maintain a work/life balance, but there's one person that helps each of them overcome their worries.

"The character I played had some doubts on occasion," he said on the red carpet, "but he had a good wife, like I have a good wife [Jackie Sandler], who kind of helped him keep pushing."