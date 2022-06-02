Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough Engaged to Hayley Erbert

This may be one of Derek Hough's best moves yet.

On June 2, the Dancing With the Stars judge confirmed he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever," Derek wrote on Instagram with a photo that seemed to be from the proposal.

While Derek is keeping many of the details private for now, he shared that Paris Jewellers helped create a special ring for his leading lady. The designers later took to Instagram to share what inspired the bling, including a song by the Australian band Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

"We were incredibly honored to be chosen by @derekhough to help create this flawless ring for @hayley.erbert," Paris Jewellers wrote online. "Our co-owner @chautlui listened to their favorite song ‘Someone to Stay' to help inspire elements of this once in a lifetime ring which is just like their love."

The company added, "Derek is kind-hearted with infectious positive energy who radiates love for Hayley. We are filled with so much joy for this special couple and wish them a lifetime full of love and adventures."