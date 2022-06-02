Why Prince Andrew Won't Be Attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Watch : The Queen Attends Prince Philip's Memorial With Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew will be missing out on Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On June 2, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the Duke of York, 62, has tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the Service of Thanksgiving to the Queen on June 3.

Andrew reportedly saw the queen in the days prior to testing positive, but has undergone routine daily testing and has not seen the monarch since his positive test, per the Daily Mail.

It is unknown if Andrew's diagnosis will cause him to miss out on the entirety of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, which will celebrate Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne from June 2 to June 5. However, the Service of Thanksgiving was the only event in the queen's four-day celebrations that Andrew was previously scheduled to attend.

In January, the queen stripped away Andrew's royal title, remaining royal patronages and military affiliations amid his ongoing sexual abuse allegations.