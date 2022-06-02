See Mama June Marry Justin Stroud in First Photos From Courthouse Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue"

Here comes Mama June! And this time, she's a bride.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that June "Mama June" Shannon quietly married Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23. Now, fans are getting their first look at what the private wedding looked line.

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, June is spotted inside the courtroom wearing a black t-shirt and leggings. As for the groom, he also kept things casual with a long-sleeved shirt, trousers and a gold necklace.

And while it's unclear if cameras were rolling as part of their WEtv reality show Mama June: Road to Redemption, a photographer certainly caught the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.

"I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors," Mama June wrote on Instagram. "YES, me and @officialsmallz1 really got married back in March 23 on our six-month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment."