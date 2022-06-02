Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Over two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals, the couple is back in the United Kingdom in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Bow down to this family reunion.

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee this weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, flew from their home in Southern California to join in on the celebrations, which kicked off on June 2 with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Harry and Meghan—who share kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 12 months—did not appear alongside Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the festivities due to the monarch's decision to only have working royals by her side. However, they did enjoy the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the sidelines at Major General's Office with fellow family members.

The pair's trip to London comes just over a month after they met with Harry's grandmother in the U.K. While few details from the meeting were released, it marked the couple's first joint visit to the country since moving to California in 2020. 

70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee

Back in June 2021, Harry flew to England to help brother Prince William unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana. He also attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. (Meghan, who was pregnant with Lili at the time, did not attend on doctor's advice.)

Now, despite their differences with the royals in the past, the couple is back—with kids in tow—in honor of the Queen.

Take a look at all of the photos from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend below:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Duchess of Cambridge
Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Watching From the Window
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George, Prince Louie & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor & James, Viscount Severn
BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex & Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Anne
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Charles
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Gun Salute at Tower of London
Jeff Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Trooping The Colour
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Crowds at Trooping The Colour
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Royal Air Force Flypast

