Prince Louis Is a Total Mood in Adorable Grumpy Face Photos From Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan STEALING Queen Elizabeth II's Spotlight?

It may be Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, but it was Prince Louis who stole the show at Trooping the Colour on June 2.

The 4-year-old child of Prince William and Kate Middleton rode in a horse-drawn carriage with his brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, as they made their way along the London parade route from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade grounds and back again, waving to the crowds lined along The Mall. Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sat in the carriage with the young royals while Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback with Princess Anne, with the Prince of Wales taking the royal salute on behalf of Her Majesty (who received her own salute from the palace's balcony).

The Trooping the Colour parade, which marks the official birthday of the 96-year-old monarch and is part of the four-day celebration honoring her 70 years on the throne, featured thousands of officers and soldiers from the Household Division, hundreds of Army musicians and horses and a gun salute.

After the parade, Louis and his family members—as well as the rest of his working royal relatives—joined Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast. And let's just say, he was a total mood.