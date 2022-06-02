Nick Viall Reveals How His Girlfriend Natalie Joy Slid Into His DMs

Watch : Nick Viall Says His Girlfriend Is a DM REPELLANT!

Not every DM can lead to love. But lucky for Nick Viall, one did.

The Bachelor alum and host of The Viall Files podcast shared how DMs led to his relationship with Natalie Joy on the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs.

"I think DMs are a great place to meet people," he said. "My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."

Having been in a happy relationship for nearly two years, Nick joked that Natalie can sometimes act like "DM repellent, in the best possible way."

"If anyone was trying to slide into my DMs in any romantic fashion," he said, "if you take one look at my Instagram, probably realize you're wasting your time."

The reality star has learned social media etiquette over the years, such as sending only one follow-up message to an unread DM before calling it quits.