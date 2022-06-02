Why The Boys' Chase Crawford Gets Social Media Hate From DC Comics Fans

Watch : Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys"

Chace Crawford may be getting hate, but he's loving it.

Crawford stars as The Deep, a fish superhero in Prime Video's The Boys. His character, like the others in the show, hilariously parodies a well-known and beloved DC Comics superhero: Aquaman. Other parallels in The Boys supe universe include A-Train who resembles The Flash and Queen Maeve as Wonder Woman.

But a recent interview, the actor revealed that not everyone is a big fan of his imitation—including DC comics fans.

"Occasionally on Instagram I'll get a ‘F––k you, fish guy. You think it's funny to make fun of Aquaman?'" Crawford told GQ. "I'm like, 'perfect. That's exactly what I want.'"

In the same interview Karen Fukuhara, who stars as Kimiko Miyashiro, shared that the show doesn't "shy away from the things that everyone is already thinking."

For example, the series parodied Kendell Jenner's tone-deaf 2017 Pepsi ad. "I laughed so hard," Fukuhara said. "I can't believe we were able to use that."