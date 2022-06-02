Post Malone Declares He's Going to Be a "Hot Dad" Ahead of Baby's Birth

Watch : Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Is it hot in here or is it just future dad Post Malone?

Fans of the "Circles" rapper, 26, will recall that he and his partner announced in May that they're expecting their first child together. Now, in a June 1 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Post has set his intentions for fatherhood: to become a "DILF."

"I'm so pumped," Post excitedly told the host. "I'm going to be a hot dad."

According to the musician, he's had the desire to start a family of his own ever since he was a small child and would pretend to be a dad to his toys.

"I was like four or five and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere," Post explained. "It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere."

While he couldn't recall exactly how long he took little Post Jr. under his wing, Post noted that his mom still has the doll he used to love so much. Perhaps it'll become a new buddy for his little one?