Cupshe 24-Hour Flash Sale: Get Swimsuits, Cover-Ups, and Dresses Starting at $9

Why are swimsuits so expensive? If you're shopping for some new summer bathing suits, it can get pretty pricey, but, thankfully, there are some affordable options. Cupshe really comes through with some high-quality styles at reasonable prices. The internet-famous brand recently collaborated with The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher for a special collection. The styles at Cupshe are always on-trend and affordable, but it gets even better than that. There's a 24-hour flash sale that you can't miss.
Get your shop on before your favorite Cupshe styles sell out. The brand put 500+ styles on sale for today only at an unbelievable discount. If you want to narrow down your shopping, shop these standout styles from the flash sale while you can.
Cupshe 24-Hour Flash Sale
Cupshe Laylah Floral Cut-Out Knot One Piece Swimsuit
This blue one-piece swimsuit strikes that perfect balance of sweet and sexy. There's a trendy knot detail at the front with a cut-out. And, you have to check out the back. The lace-up detail is everything.
Cupshe Flamenco Navy Front Open Tassel Crochet Kimono
This navy kimono is a beautiful swimsuit cover-up, but you can also wear it with a tank top and jeans. You can also get this in pink.
Cupshe Kalani Scoop Zipper Fitted Waisted Dress
Are you obsessed with this dress? It's equal parts comfortable and chic. What more could you want in a look?
Cupshe Milana Ditsy Button Front Tie Back Dress
We all need those easy "throw on and go" looks in our wardrobe. This red, floral dress is one of those pieces that will never go out of style.
Cupshe Morro Bay Halter Crochet Backless Cover-Up Dress
Nothing says summer like a crochet swimsuit cover-up. These will always be on trend: summer after summer.
Cupshe Gwen Tropical Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
This tropical-inspired swimsuit is incredibly sophisticated. You will receive endless compliments with this one.
Cupshe Liberty Long Sleeve Open Front Cover Up
This eye-catching cover-up is nothing short of elegant. It's also incredibly versatile. Wear this with your favorite shorts or some jeans along with a tank top to create a totally different vibe.
There are five colorways to choose from.
Cupshe Harriet Bubble Sleeve Ruching A-Shape Dress
This bubble-sleeve dress is beyond adorable for a summer barbeque.
Cupshe Mariah Ruffle Trim One Piece Swimsuit
This lilac, ruffled swimsuit is incredibly flattering. You will look and feel your best in this one.
Cupshe Oasis Green Strappy Front Blocked One Piece Swimsuit
You can even wear this olive-colored swimsuit as a bodysuit when you're not at the beach.
Cupshe Dixie Wrap Back Hook Bikini
Get ready to be flooded with compliments when you wear the Dixie Wrap Back Hook Bikini. The wrap bikini ties at the back and has ruched bottom.
Cupshe Emerson Tropical Long Sleeve Lace-Up Tankini
Switch things up with this long-sleeve swimsuit. PS: check out the lace-up ties on the bottom. So cute!
Cupshe Orange Lace Up One-Piece Swimsuit
This bright, orange swimsuit is a summer staple.
