Why Sarah Jessica Parker Says It's "Very Hard" to Discuss "Painful" Feud With Kim Cattrall

Watch : Kim Cattrall NEVER ASKED to Join SATC Reboot!

Don't call it a catfight.

While former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have each publicly spoken about their falling out, Parker said it's wrong to label it a "catfight." As she told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with—ever."

The actress said it's been "painful" to see the continued discussion about her relationship with Cattrall in the media because it's an inaccurate reflection of the situation. "There is not a ‘fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf."

In fact, if it were up to Parker, the falling out would not be discussed: "I've been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it's not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?"

However, the actress who plays Carrie Bradshaw did want to address the May interview, in which Cattrall said that she wasn't asked to appear in And Just Like That...