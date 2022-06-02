The Surprising Conversation Mason Disick Had With North West About Stepdads

Mason Disick has given Kourtney Kardashian's new husband Travis Barker his stamp of approval.
During the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recalled overhearing a conversation between nephew Mason and her daughter North West. "It was me driving and Mason was in the backseat and North was in the backseat," Kim told Kris Jenner. "And Mason goes, 'Can you drop me off at Travis' studio?'"
Kim went on to note that Mason's tune "totally changed" after his mom Kourtney got engaged to Travis in October 2021. "I heard him say to North, 'You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad,'" Kim recalled. "And [he] was like, 'They're not these evil people you see in the movies. It's just not like that.'"
Prior to her relationship with Travis, Kourtney welcomed kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick. As for Kim, she shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex, Kanye West.
During the SKIMs mogul's conversation with Kris on The Kardashians, she explained that Mason's comments made her feel like "everything's gonna work out, everything's gonna be OK."
Kim, who is dating Pete Davidson, later said in a confessional, "I think after hearing this conversation with Mason and North, and hearing how he's getting along with Travis and loving having someone else around. I think like, 'OK, there's hope.' You know, one day I'll have someone that can come around and hang out with the kids."
When asked by a producer why she's being secretive about her relationship with Pete, Kim explained in the confessional that she wanted to make sure the romance was going to last.
"I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like, 'Oh my god, I met someone and I'm having fun.' And then just like start talking about it on a show," she said. "Then if we weren't talking months later I'd be an idiot. Or a whore, either one."
While she's keeping many details about their romance private, Kim did reveal that she was the one to pursue Pete after hosting Saturday Night Live. "I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim said during the June 2 episode of The Kardashians. "I was like 'Oh s--t maybe I've been...maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day."
"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey do you have Pete's number?'" she revealed, noting she sent him a text. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."
And the rest is history!
New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.