The Surprising Conversation Mason Disick Had With North West About Stepdads

Mason Disick has given Kourtney Kardashian's new husband Travis Barker his stamp of approval.

During the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recalled overhearing a conversation between nephew Mason and her daughter North West. "It was me driving and Mason was in the backseat and North was in the backseat," Kim told Kris Jenner. "And Mason goes, 'Can you drop me off at Travis' studio?'"

Kim went on to note that Mason's tune "totally changed" after his mom Kourtney got engaged to Travis in October 2021. "I heard him say to North, 'You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad,'" Kim recalled. "And [he] was like, 'They're not these evil people you see in the movies. It's just not like that.'"

Prior to her relationship with Travis, Kourtney welcomed kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick. As for Kim, she shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex, Kanye West.