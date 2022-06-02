Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About "Brother" Zayn Malik

Watch : Liam Payne Says He Has "Many Reasons Why I Dislike" Zayn Malik

Liam Payne is setting the record straight on his recent comments about Zayn Malik.

"Guys—I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it's hard to let it slide," Liam tweeted on June 2, referring to comments he made about his former One Direction bandmate on the May 31 episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

Liam continued: "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have. I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

In case you missed the podcast, Zayn came up after Logan looked back at a 2020 incident involving his brother Jake Paul and Zayn in Las Vegas. In a tweet, the YouTuber-turned-boxer accused the "PILLOWTALK" singer of having an "attitude" and telling him to "f--k off for no reason." However, Zayn's then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid quickly came to his defense, with the supermodel calling him a "respectful king" and Jake an "irrelevant ugly ass" in a tweet.

"She tweeted something about, like, get yourself a respectable man," Liam recalled. "That one didn't age very well."