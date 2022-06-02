Amber Heard's Attorney Confirms Actress Plans to Appeal After Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case

After a jury found Amber Heard liable for defaming ex Johnny Depp, her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, shared her client plans on filing an appeal. Find out why the lawyer called the courtroom "a zoo."

Amber Heard is not done with Johnny Depp yet.

On June 2, Elaine Bredehoft, an attorney who represented the Aquaman actress during the defamation trial, shared that her client "absolutely" plans to appeal the June 1 verdict that ruled Heard was liable for defaming her ex-husband

"She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft said on Today. "We even had tried to get the UK judgment in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot. And that's one of the issues. But also, a number of the evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not come in."

After 13 hours of deliberations, a Virginia jury sided with Depp in his $50 million defamation lawsuit, which alleged the actress accused him of abuse in a Washington Post op-ed. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making Depp's total damages $10.4 million.

As for Heard's $100 million countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

On Today, Bredehoft said her client was "demonized" during the trial and said she believes social media played a huge part in the jury's decision.

