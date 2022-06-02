All the Details on Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion

Get ready for a spectacular Jurassic World Dominion premiere, where E! will have the red carpet covered like never before.
Kicking off on Monday, June 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion will take over the premiere's red carpet outside Los Angeles' world-famous Chinese Theatre, with seasoned hosts—Rocsi Diaz and pop-culture expert Naz Perez—interviewing the cast and celebrity fans, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Laura Dern.
E! will also be speaking with your other favorite cast members, both old and new, such as Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Kristoffer Polaha, plus a few surprise guests (among other surprises to come!).
If you're eager for more fun even earlier, be sure to tune in to the Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes will host the special from a prime spot on the red carpet in the middle of the action, where fans will experience A-list arrivals, interviews, trivia, and a Fandago ticket giveaway.
When it comes time for Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion, fans will be transported to a land far, far away, as dinosaurs will loom over the carpet. And we'll have it covered from every angle!
E! will also offer a close look at how Jurassic World Dominion came to be, from the creation of the life-like dinosaurs set to stomp into theaters to the film's 100+ sets, located all around the world.
Jurassic World Dominion reunites the fan-favorite characters played by Dern, Neil and Goldblum for the first time since the original Jurassic Park, so we'll be sure to stir up some nostalgia by looking back at the 1993 film that made us fall in love with the franchise in the first place.
It's all going down on Monday, June 6. SeE! you then.