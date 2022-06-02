See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Steal the Show at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis kicked off the celebrations for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in style. See their adorable pics below.

All eyes were on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On June 2, the siblings—children of Prince William and Kate Middleton—arrived together alongside their mother and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage in the procession of the Trooping the Color parade, which kicks off four days of festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Charlotte, 7, wore a light blue dress with sheer sleeves, while her older brother George, 8, donned a navy suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Their younger brother Louis, 4, sat in between his siblings, rocking a blue and white sailor-inspired ensemble to the celebration—similar to an outfit his dad William wore years prior—which marked their grandmother's 70th year on the throne.

The trio waved at the crowd as they made their way through the parade. The siblings also took a moment to bow their heads as they received a salute. After the procession, the kids were spotted peeking out the window at the Major General's Office, which overlooks the grounds of the parade. 

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee

Keep scrolling to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more royals at the Queen's Jubilee.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Duchess of Cambridge
Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Watching From the Window
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George, Prince Louie & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor & James, Viscount Severn
BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex & Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Anne
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Charles
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Gun Salute at Tower of London
Jeff Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Trooping The Colour
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Crowds at Trooping The Colour
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Royal Air Force Flypast

