See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Steal the Show at Queen’s Jubilee

All eyes were on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On June 2, the siblings—children of Prince William and Kate Middleton—arrived together alongside their mother and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage in the procession of the Trooping the Color parade, which kicks off four days of festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Charlotte, 7, wore a light blue dress with sheer sleeves, while her older brother George, 8, donned a navy suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Their younger brother Louis, 4, sat in between his siblings, rocking a blue and white sailor-inspired ensemble to the celebration—similar to an outfit his dad William wore years prior—which marked their grandmother's 70th year on the throne.

The trio waved at the crowd as they made their way through the parade. The siblings also took a moment to bow their heads as they received a salute. After the procession, the kids were spotted peeking out the window at the Major General's Office, which overlooks the grounds of the parade.