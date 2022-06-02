See Every Photo From Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is marking 70 years on the throne with four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The events kicked off with the Trooping the Colour, her official birthday parade. See the photos.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 02, 2022 12:34 PMTags
RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebrities

It's time for a celebration fit for a queen—Queen Elizabeth II, that is.

While Her Majesty marked 70 years on the throne in February—making her the longest reigning monarch in British history—the United Kingdom has continued to honor her Platinum Jubilee throughout the year, including with four days of events. 

First up is the Trooping the Colour, otherwise known as the queen's birthday parade, on June 2. While the monarch's actual birthday is in April, this is considered her official birthday. Held at the Horse Guards Parade grounds in St. James's Park in London, the event features more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division, about 240 horses and hundreds of Army musicians.

While Queen Elizabeth II traditionally takes the royal salute on the grounds, Prince Charles did it on her behalf this year. Her Majesty, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, did, however, receive a salute from the troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee

The Prince of Wales was joined on horseback by Prince William and Princess Anne, and Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rode in a horse-drawn carriage.

The event also featured a gun salute. And after the parade the queen was joined on the balcony by working members of the royal family to watch the Royal Air Force Flypast. In addition to the aforementioned royals, this included her son Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, Princess Anne's husband Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. Other royal family members—including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—watched nearby.  

In addition, more than 3,000 jubilee beacons will be lit across the U.K.

To see photos from the big event, scroll on.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Edward, Duke of Kent
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Duchess of Cambridge
Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Watching From the Window
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince George, Prince Louie & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor & James, Viscount Severn
BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex & Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Kate Middleton
JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Anne
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Charles
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Gun Salute at Tower of London
Jeff Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Trooping The Colour
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Crowds at Trooping The Colour
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Royal Air Force Flypast

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About "Brother" Zayn Malik

4
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

5

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Queen’s Jubilee

Latest News

Exclusive

Nanny Faye Is Up to No Good In Chrisley Knows Best Teaser

Exclusive

The Top Chef Finalists Reveal Their Go-To Fast Food Choices

Sarah Jessica Parker Says It's "Hard" to Discuss Kim Cattrall Feud

The Surprising Convo Mason Disick Had With North West About Stepdads

Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About "Brother" Zayn Malik

Amber Heard Plans to Appeal After Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Queen’s Jubilee