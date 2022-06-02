Olivia Culpo Shares Affordable Beauty and Fashion Essentials Just in Time for Summer

We included these products chosen by Olivia Culpo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Olivia is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Olivia Culpo is one of those forever-cool girls with an innate sense of style. She always comes through with a trendy look and perfect glam. If you want to channel your inner Olivia, the Sports Illustrated fan favorite recently shared some of her favorite affordable finds with Amazon shoppers.
"I'm excited to take you through my favorite things for the summer and beach months," Olivia said during an Amazon Live stream. The model added, "I'm sure a lot of you are as obsessed with Amazon as I am, so I was really excited to show you guys some of my favorite looks and skincare and makeup."
Olivia found a bathing suit that can be worn in four different ways and versatile, classic fashions just in time for summer. She also shared her beach bag essentials and some warm-weather beauty must-haves.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Olivia Culpo's Amazon Picks
1. Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud- 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Ekouaer Women's Short Sarongs- 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker- 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Monokini- 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Wet Brush Detangler- 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties- 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini- 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Suvimuga Two Piece Swimsuit- 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Summer Fashion Picks
Women Two Piece Swimsuit Sexy Swimwear Halter String Triangle Bikini Sets
"A staple that everybody needs to have, in my opinion, is a black bikini or a black one-piece. Or any black bathing suit. This is not a super cheeky situation. This is just your staple black bottom and your staple black triangle bikini top. The quality is amazing. I love that this is Prime because you can get this in two seconds."
This set comes in 26 colors and it has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Tie High Cut Two Piece Swimsuits
"For a little more coverage on the top, I also have this bathing suit, which I thought was really cute. It's asymmetrical and the top has a tie. The bottom is high-waisted, which I always think is so flattering."
This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
B2prity Cover Ups for Swimwear
"Here's more poolside fashion for a moment that I think is amazing. This mini dress is easy, breezy, and flirty. It's so cute."
This also comes in white.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Ups
"This is a crochet dress. It's another thing that I think is an absolute staple for beach and summer months. This is great for before or after the pool. This is really comfortable."
This cover-up comes in 22 colors.
SheIn Women's Knitted Cover Up Set
"Here's another crochet moment that I really love. I love the color of this skirt. This is a great staple to have. Everyone needs a skirt in a neutral color like this."
This set also comes in brown, black, orange, and bright green.
Astylish Womens V Neck Roll up Sleeve Button Down Blouses
"This is one of my favorite absolute staples. If there's one clothing item that you buy today, I really think it should be this. This is a linen, white button-down. This is so good to have for the summer because it's so multi-functional. You can have this buttoned all the way down. You can wear it as a dress. You can put a bathing suit on underneath. You can tie it and wear it with shorts. There are just so many ways to wear an oversized, white button-down shirt. It's just the best."
This shirt comes in 21 colors and it has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lilosy High Waisted Tummy Control Ribbed Bikini Crop Top Brazilian Swimsuit Set 2 Piece
"This lilac two-piece is really really cute. It's pastel. It's great for the summer months. It has a high-waisted bottom. The back is relatively cheeky. Pair this with a body chain and a white button-down. It will look really good."
This suit comes in 22 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini
"This is the most bright, fun fuchsia I have ever seen. It's a very striking color. It laces up in the back."
This suit comes in 27 colors and it has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chyrii Women’s Sexy Criss Cross High Waisted Cut Out One Piece Monokini Swimsuit
"Here's another bright one. It criss crosses and you tie it in the back. You can wear this in so many ways. It comes with a step-by-step tutorial."
This suit comes in 22 colors and it has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Verdusa Women's Cut Out Waist Split Side Square Neck Midi Bodycon Tank Dress
"This color is absolutely amazing. It's like a celery/mint/seafoam green. It looks so good. That's amazing. Everyone needs one of those."
This dress comes in 16 colors.
Olivia Culpo's Summer Accessory Picks
Tornito Body Chains- Set of 8
"I'm a really big fan of over-accessorizing bikinis. A body chain like this is so cute and so sexy. You can layer a ton of them. If you wear a body chain with real clothes, you're not really going to see it, but if you wear it with a bathing suit, it really makes a statement."
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud
"These are really simple gold hoops. I like the little tiny diamonds on them. The quality is great. I'm a really big fan of them."
These hoops have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in three colors.
GQUEEN Oversized Square Frame Sunglasses
"These sunglasses remind me of a black, classic Audrey Hepburn shape. This is an iconic sunglass shape."
There are 29 colorways to choose from and these shades have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Summer Pool Essentials
FUNBOY Giant Inflatable Luxury Clear Chaise Lounger Pool Float, Perfect for a Summer Pool Party
"This pool floatie has a comfortable shape and you can also use it as a slide for kids. My nephew loves it too."
Olivia Culpo's Summer Beach Essentials
Lamyba Salty Beach Bag, Beach Tote Bags for Women, Black and White
"This is my beach bag. It's a really cute beach bag. I like this because it's a staple color. Black and white matches with everything. You really can't go wrong with this. It comes with it's own pouch. I put my skincare in there. I put larger items in the actual bag. I think this is a great bag. It has a little piece at the bottom to keep the shape of the bag."
Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel With Travel Bag- Quick Dry & Sand Free
"This is a towel. These come in 40 colors."
These towels have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Portable Charger 9000mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank with Built-in Cable
"You need a portable charger for your phone."
This portable charger comes in four colors and it has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recommended this charger too.
Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker - Large 1 Liter 32 Oz BPA Free Water Bottle -Leak Proof & No Sweat Gym Bottle with Fruit Infuser Strainer
"Here's a reusable water bottle. I love this one because it has all the time markings, so you can keep track of how much you've been drinking. I think that it's the perfect size."
This water bottle comes in 15 colors and it has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Detangler, Black Mini
"I always have a brush in my beach bag. If you have not tried the Wet Brush, you are truly missing out. There's no better brush in my opinion than a Wet Brush. All brushes are not the same. These bristles are so gentle. Once you start using a Wet Brush, you really can't go back."
This brush comes in 27 colors and it has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Seat of the Soul: An Inspiring Vision of Humanity's Spiritual Destiny by Gary Zukav
"This is a book that I love. I love self help and personal development books. This is a great book about your soul life journey and karma. This is a very deep read. It's a great summer book read because typically in the summer, we have less things to do and have the time to dive into this."
This book has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties with Strong Grip
"These hair ties are the spiral kind. I like these for the beach because your hair is already getting damage from the heat. These hair ties aren't giving your hair extra damage."
These hair ties 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Summer Skincare Essentials
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++, 1.7 fl oz - Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen That Helps Filter Blue Light - Adds Instant Glow & Hydration - Contains Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide
"I swear by the combination of three products for sun protection. One is the Supergoop Glowscreen. It is so good, you guys. It has the best sheen. I love a really dewy look."
This sunscreen has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TULA Skin Care Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 | Skincare-First, Non-Greasy, Non-Comedogenic & Reef-Safe with Pollution & Blue Light Protection
"I combine the Glowscreen with this Tula sunscreen. It's SPF 30. It's so glowy."
This sunscreen has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45, 1.7 oz
"If I want more coverage, I use this Intellishade. It has just enough coverage. It's anti-aging. It's a tinted moisturizer basically. I combine Glowscreen with Tula and Intellishade."
This sunscreen has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Culpo's Summer Makeup Essentials
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Light-Medium
"This is absolutely amazing. Everybody needs one of these. This is a contour wand. This is great to create definition on your face or body. You can create the illusion of abs or more cleavage. There are so many great things you can do with a contour wand."
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, Regular, Silver
"Everybody needs an eyelash curler in my opinion because you don't necessarily want to use a mascara for the beach."
This eyelash curler has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Emmy Rossum and Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg have recommended this eyelash curler too.
Christian Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Awakening Lip Balm Makeup
"I love the Dior Lip Glow. This product is so amazing. I've been using it for years. I've tried everything, but I love this because it changes in response to your temperature and it looks different on everyone. In the sun, it gets more pigmented."
Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Setting Spray Duo Set
"I love this setting mist because your makeup won't move. It's a really hydrating product and it makes your foundation not move at all."
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara | Non-Toxic, Cruelty-Free, Clean Mascara
"This is the Ilia mascara. I love this."
This mascara has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more celebrity Amazon recommendations, here are Kate Upton's affordable fashion picks to help you beat the heat this summer.