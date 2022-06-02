Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby

Watch : Jonathan & Drew Scott Reveal Favorite Celebs From Show

Drew Scott's home has a new inhabitant.

The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Parker James Scott, on May 12—the fourth anniversary of their wedding. Alongside a photo of the new parents snuggling with the newborn, Drew wrote on Instagram, "Our lives are forever changed."

Drew and Linda went into further detail about their new bundle of joy on the June 1 episode of their At Home podcast, in which they revealed that they'll be taking a small hiatus to "enjoy this time as we navigate our new roles as parents."

"Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby" Drew shared. "He's adorable."

Though feeling a bit "pooped," Linda said she was "very happy" to finally have their little one at home after 44 long hours of labor.

"It seems like such a blur now," Linda said of the birth, during which she received an epidural before undergoing a cesarean section. "Just being in the moment, I think that's all you can do. I felt oddly calm for the most part. Like I was just flowing through it."