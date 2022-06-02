See Nick Cannon Step Out for Dinner Date With Ex Brittany Bell

Watch : Nick Cannon Shares Holiday Pics With All 7 Kids

Nick Cannon and ex Brittany Bell grabbed a bite to eat over the holiday weekend.

On Memorial Day, the Wild "N Out host was seen out with Brittany at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Dressed in all black, Nick was spotted walking out of the restaurant with the model before opening the door to his Rolls-Royce for her.

For the outing, Brittany sported a baby blue slacks and corset top with a pink coat over her shoulders.

The pair share children Powerful Queen Cannon, 18 months, and Golden Cannon, 5, together.

Nick is also a dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey and 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Six after sharing the devastating December death of his son Zen, Nick confirmed in January that he is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi, who he recently posed with in a maternity photo shoot.