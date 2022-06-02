Lance Bass Claims There's Still a "Wall Around" Britney Spears Despite Termination of Conservatorship

Lance Bass shared that although he has tried to contact Britney Spears, he believes there’s still a "wall around her" after her conservatorship was terminated in November.

By Kelly Gilmore Jun 02, 2022 2:46 AMTags
Britney SpearsLance BassCelebrities
Watch: Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey's Nostalgic Boyband Reunion

It seems Lance Bass feels his ability to contact Britney Spears is gone.

According to the NSYNC member, he has tried to reach out to Britney after her conservatorship was terminated in November, but has not been able to get into contact with her.

"Not at all," he said in an interview with Page Six published on May 31. "It's just, you know, there's a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don't want her old friends involved with her life."

But a source tells E! News that Lance has "fallen out of touch" with Britney over time, adding that the "Toxic" singer's phone number has changed since her conservatorship ended. The insider noted that Lance "probably doesn't" have the correct number.

It's not the first time Lance has touched on his distance from the pop star. Back in July 2021, Lance gave his opinion on the "Gimme More" artist's then-active conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, while also noting that he had not spoken to Britney "in years."

photos
Inside Lance Bass' Dreamy Baby Nursery for Twins Violet and Alexander

"We've been kept away from each other for quite a while, but I don't know exactly what she needs," he said while on the July 22 episode of the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, adding, "But I do know that she, to me, what I see is sane enough to pick her own people and the only thing that I don't subscribe to is that she's sending cryptic messages and all that type of stuff."

KMazur/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to Jury’s Verdict

And while Lance—who came out to Britney back in the early aughts—has drifted apart from the singer, the two are actually closer than you'd think—given that they are bonded by blood. In a November episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf series, Lance discovered that he and Britney were sixth cousins once removed.

"That is so crazy though, 'cause, I mean, I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin," he said. "And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other."

Lance added, "For some reason I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing."

E! News has reached out to Britney's rep for comment.

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to Jury’s Verdict

4

Sutton Stracke Is at the Center of RHOBH's Most Unexpected Feud

5
Exclusive

Team Steve or Jonathan? The Cast of Stranger Things Says...

Latest News

See Nick Cannon Step Out for Dinner Date With Ex Brittany Bell

Lance Bass Says There's Still a "Wall Around" Britney Spears

RHODubai Is Already Iconic Based on These 8 Premiere Moments

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Son Visits E.R. for "Scary" Allergic Reaction

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Marion Barber III Dead at 38

Sutton Stracke Is at the Center of RHOBH's Most Unexpected Feud

Kim Kardashian Might “Eat Poop” If It’ll Make Her Look Younger