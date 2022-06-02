Lance Bass Claims There's Still a "Wall Around" Britney Spears Despite Termination of Conservatorship

It seems Lance Bass feels his ability to contact Britney Spears is gone.
According to the NSYNC member, he has tried to reach out to Britney after her conservatorship was terminated in November, but has not been able to get into contact with her.
"Not at all," he said in an interview with Page Six published on May 31. "It's just, you know, there's a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don't want her old friends involved with her life."
But a source tells E! News that Lance has "fallen out of touch" with Britney over time, adding that the "Toxic" singer's phone number has changed since her conservatorship ended. The insider noted that Lance "probably doesn't" have the correct number.
It's not the first time Lance has touched on his distance from the pop star. Back in July 2021, Lance gave his opinion on the "Gimme More" artist's then-active conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, while also noting that he had not spoken to Britney "in years."
"We've been kept away from each other for quite a while, but I don't know exactly what she needs," he said while on the July 22 episode of the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, adding, "But I do know that she, to me, what I see is sane enough to pick her own people and the only thing that I don't subscribe to is that she's sending cryptic messages and all that type of stuff."
And while Lance—who came out to Britney back in the early aughts—has drifted apart from the singer, the two are actually closer than you'd think—given that they are bonded by blood. In a November episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf series, Lance discovered that he and Britney were sixth cousins once removed.
"That is so crazy though, 'cause, I mean, I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin," he said. "And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other."
Lance added, "For some reason I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing."
E! News has reached out to Britney's rep for comment.