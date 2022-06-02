Lance Bass Claims There's Still a "Wall Around" Britney Spears Despite Termination of Conservatorship

Watch : Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey's Nostalgic Boyband Reunion

It seems Lance Bass feels his ability to contact Britney Spears is gone.

According to the NSYNC member, he has tried to reach out to Britney after her conservatorship was terminated in November, but has not been able to get into contact with her.

"Not at all," he said in an interview with Page Six published on May 31. "It's just, you know, there's a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don't want her old friends involved with her life."

But a source tells E! News that Lance has "fallen out of touch" with Britney over time, adding that the "Toxic" singer's phone number has changed since her conservatorship ended. The insider noted that Lance "probably doesn't" have the correct number.

It's not the first time Lance has touched on his distance from the pop star. Back in July 2021, Lance gave his opinion on the "Gimme More" artist's then-active conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, while also noting that he had not spoken to Britney "in years."