Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Son Eduardo Rushed to E.R. After "Scary" Allergic Reaction

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 20-month-old son is on the mend after a health scare.

On June 1, Hilaria shared that their son Eduardo "Edu" Pau was rushed to the hospital following a severe allergic reaction While the Mom Brain podcast host has since returned home with the toddler, Hilaria called the ordeal a "scary experience" nonetheless.

"Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen," she wrote on Instagram. "He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today."

Hilaria—who recently revealed her seventh child with Alec will be a baby girl—called the EpiPen a "lifesaving tool" and went on to urge other parents to "make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly."

"I won't bore you with the long story of rushing him out the door," she continued, before sharing her "deep gratitude" for all the medical workers who oversaw Edu's emergency room visit.