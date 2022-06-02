Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow Launch 'This Smells Like My Pooshy' Candle

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The collaboration we've all been waiting for is finally here. Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have created a spin-off from goop's iconic This Smells Like My Vagina candle, called This Smells Like My Pooshy, in honor of Kourtney's lifestyle site Poosh. Fans even got to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the collaboration during The Kardashians episode that aired on June 1, 2022.

Gwyneth and Kourtney created the candle to "remind people that there's room for everyone in the wellness space" and to emphasize "the importance of women supporting women," according to a joint press release.

This Smells Like My Pooshy has a black gardenia scent with top notes of geranium, green pepper, and timur berry; heart notes of tiare, ylang-ylang absolute, and honeysuckle; and base notes of vetiver and oakmoss.