Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow Launch 'This Smells Like My Pooshy' Candle

Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh and Gwyneth Paltrow's goop candle emphasizes that female entrepreneurs shouldn’t be pitted against one another.

Goop x Poosh Candle Kourtney Kardashian Gwyneth Paltrowgoop x Poosh Candle

The collaboration we've all been waiting for is finally here. Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have created a spin-off from goop's iconic This Smells Like My Vagina candle, called This Smells Like My Pooshy, in honor of Kourtney's lifestyle site Poosh. Fans even got to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the collaboration during The Kardashians episode that aired on June 1, 2022.

Gwyneth and Kourtney created the candle to "remind people that there's room for everyone in the wellness space" and to emphasize "the importance of women supporting women," according to a joint press release.

This Smells Like My Pooshy has a black gardenia scent with top notes of geranium, green pepper, and timur berry; heart notes of tiare, ylang-ylang absolute, and honeysuckle; and base notes of vetiver and oakmoss.

goop x Poosh This Smells Like My Pooshy Candle

This Smells Like My Pooshy is available in two sizes, a votive for $20 and a 10-ounce version for $75.

On May 20, 2022, Gwyneth was very vocal about her support for Poosh while she answered fan questions in her Instagram Story. When someone asked if she was "upset" Kourtney "copied" her by creating Poosh, Gwyneth said, "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy b-------t," adding that "there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams." 

Now we all have another candle to enjoy, which is a win for everyone. If you want more goop x Poosh content, Kourtney will be on the June 2, 2022 episode of The goop Podcast.

Are you still shopping? Here are some of our favorite picks from a recent goop gift guide.

