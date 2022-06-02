Former Dallas Cowboys Player Marion Barber III Dead at 38

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Dallas lost a former Cowboy player.

Ten years after leaving the NFL team, Marion Barber III passed away at the 38, the Dallas Cowboys announced on June 1.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Dallas Cowboys said in a statement June 1. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

The statement came as Frisco police spokesperson Joshua Lovell told The Star-Telegram that they responded to a "welfare concern" at an apartment they believed to be leased by Barber. The outlet reported that Barber was found dead inside the residence.

A cause of death has not been released.

Barber played six of his eight-year football career in the NFL with the Cowboys from 2005 to 2011. He closed out his time on the field with the Chicago Bears in 2011 and retired before the start of the 2012 season.