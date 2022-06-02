Kim Kardashian Jokes She Might “Eat Poop” If It’ll Make Her Look Younger

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look CRITICIZED By Designer Bob Mackie

Kim Kardashian is willing to try almost anything in the name of beauty.

While promoting her new high-end skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, the 41-year-old revealed just how far she would go to find the fountain of youth.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she told The New York Times in a profile published on June 1. "I just might."

Fortunately for her fans, Kim's new line of products only include traditional beauty ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, shea butter and squalene. However, they do come with a hefty price tag. To follow the-collection's recommended nine-step routine—which mimics Kim's personal skincare regiment—the complete package totals $630.

"It's definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity," she explained of the cost. "I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming."